South Carolina vs. Auburn: Roundtable Predictions

The South Carolina Gamecocks conclude SEC play with another feline foe this weekend, taking on the Auburn Tigers under the lights in Williams-Brice Stadium. With just two chances left to achieve bowl eligibility — and the Tigers possibly in a pinch with their starting quarterback injured — the Gamecock faithful will be watching this one with keen interest, especially after the disappointing performance at Missouri. Here’s how the GABA gang sees things playing out.

Kody: Not gonna lie — we took it on the chin last week, as the nightmare scenario we’ve all seen too many times was exactly what came to pass. I’m very, very curious to see what happens this week, and more specifically, if Shane Beamer can rally this team to respond. USC finally got the Auburn monkey off its back last season, so maybe with that pressure off and the energy of a home crowd, the guys can play a little more loose. The problem is that Auburn’s roster is just flat out more talented across the board, and even though they’re playing a backup quarterback in TJ Finley, he’s the same backup who torched South Carolina a year ago at LSU. God knows I’d love to get a revenge game against Mike Bobo, but I just don’t see that in the cards. I’m just hoping USC puts forth a more solid effort this time. I’ll take Auburn, 34-20.

Matt: After the Gamecocks beat the Gators, I thought it was a sign of things to come. One week later, I saw Stamford handling that same Gator team for about a half and the Gamecocks getting manhandled by one of the least talented squads in the SEC. My conclusion is that the win wasn’t as impressive as many thought it was, and perhaps Florida is just… bad this year. How does that relate to this week, you ask? Well, my mind is reset. I am once again looking for a statement win by the Cocks (either of the next two weeks would qualify) because Florida should no longer qualify as one. If I’m still feeling this sentiment in Week 11 for South Carolina, maybe it just isn’t meant to be… unless they show me. USC may have the home fans on its side on top of the Mike Bobo revenge game motivation, but Auburn is the much better team here with some quality wins under its belt, and I believe they will take care of business on the road despite starting a backup quarterback. Give me Auburn, 35-10.

Katie: The guys are back on the not-so-optimistic side of things this week, but I will continue to carry the torch for hope here. Try one against a team of Tigers was, uh, bad, but this is a new week and another team with the same very unoriginal name. We’ll be back in the superior Columbia with the chance for revenge against one Mike Bobo, who a lot of people are still really holding a (deserved) grudge against if Twitter is any indication, and yet again bowl eligibility is on the table. I’m predicting that we warm up for Turkey Day by getting a win to be thankful for.