South Carolina vs. Auburn Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks wrap up conference play this evening against the Auburn Tigers, a foe that tormented them through the entirety of their SEC existence until just last year. Now, USC has a chance to string together a winning streak against this particular set of Tigers, and in so doing, secure a sixth win and bowl eligibility. After the demoralizing disappointment that was the Missouri game last week, fans will be keenly watching to see if the Gamecocks can bounce back and at least play with some pride with the big rivalry game looming next week. We’ll see how South Carolina responds.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!