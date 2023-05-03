Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 20 games, has a batting average of .159, with 7 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 23 games, has a batting average of .301, with 25 hits, 0 home runs, and 10 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 6 starts, has pitched 35 innings with an ERA of 3.34

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 6 starts, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 6.84

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 28 games, has a batting average of .257 with 27 hits, 5 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .231 with 15 hits, 0 home runs, and 7 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .189 with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 0.90

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .218, with 17 hits, 4 home runs, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 1 game, has a batting average of 1.000, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Recently activated off development list

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 14 games, has a batting average of .278, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .122 with 6 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .269 with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 4 starts, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 3.60

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Albuquerque Isoptopes (Triple A, Colorado Rockies)

In 18 games, has a batting average of .194 with 12 hits, 1 home run, and 7 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 24 games, has a batting average of .325 with 27 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 appearances, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 2.84

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 11.2 innings with an ERA of 6.94

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 4 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 7.20

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 8 appearances, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 4.09

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 4 starts, has pitched 19 innings with an ERA of 5.21

ERA ⬆️ since last week

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 4 appearances, has pitched 7.1 innings with an ERA of 9.82

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

No stats yet for this season

Recently activated off the injured list

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 11 games, has a batting average of .314, with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week