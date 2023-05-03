Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals
In 20 games, has a batting average of .159, with 7 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 23 games, has a batting average of .301, with 25 hits, 0 home runs, and 10 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 6 starts, has pitched 35 innings with an ERA of 3.34
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 6 starts, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 6.84
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 28 games, has a batting average of .257 with 27 hits, 5 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .231 with 15 hits, 0 home runs, and 7 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .189 with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 0.90
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .218, with 17 hits, 4 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
In 1 game, has a batting average of 1.000, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Recently activated off development list
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 14 games, has a batting average of .278, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .122 with 6 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .269 with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 4 starts, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 3.60
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Albuquerque Isoptopes (Triple A, Colorado Rockies)
In 18 games, has a batting average of .194 with 12 hits, 1 home run, and 7 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 24 games, has a batting average of .325 with 27 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 appearances, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 2.84
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 2 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 11.2 innings with an ERA of 6.94
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 4 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 7.20
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 4.09
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 4 starts, has pitched 19 innings with an ERA of 5.21
ERA ⬆️ since last week
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 4 appearances, has pitched 7.1 innings with an ERA of 9.82
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
No stats yet for this season
Recently activated off the injured list
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 11 games, has a batting average of .314, with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Loading comments...