Now what for the Gamecocks: Part 2

So, what now?

Enough has been said about the offense. It is a mess and something has to change. Shane Beamer is doing way too much right at South Carolina as a head coach for the offense to be what stands in the way of him being a success here. Yet here we are and it feels like the offense’s lack of production is a giant anchor attached to the program’s upward mobility 21 games into Shane Beamer’s tenure at South Carolina. Shane Beamer is going to be a really successful head coach at South Carolina, I fully believe that. He just has to fix the offense.

I wrote after the Georgia game, when the Gamecocks were 1-2, that the season would be decided when they would be 3-2 going into the Kentucky game. Well, here they are now at 5-3, and 2-1 in that stretch. Honestly, had you told me that in August, I would have signed up for that. However, that now feels underwhelming given that South Carolina beat Kentucky and Texas A&M. Saturday’s home loss to Missouri felt deflating. Saturday felt like a carbon copy of the 2007 loss to Vanderbilt in Columbia when Carolina was ranked #6 in the country and lost 17-6. Carolina now has to rally the troops ahead of a tricky road trip to Vanderbilt. I can promise this, Vanderbilt will not be afraid of South Carolina. I anticipate that game being very similar to the one on Saturday in terms of pace and difficulty. Carolina has to start faster than they did on Saturday as we know that this offense just isn’t built to play from 17 points behind.

Looking at the bigger picture, Saturday is probably South Carolina’s best chance to get to bowl eligibility. It is going to be the last game this season that they will be favored in. Florida is struggling but they got going a little bit on offense Saturday against Georgia in Jacksonville. That game is also in The Swamp where South Carolina has two wins all time against the Gators, and they will have revenge on their minds following the 40-17 thrashing in Columbia a year ago. Tennessee currently sits at #3 in the rankings and obviously will be heavily favored over the Gamecocks in Columbia. Carolina will close out the regular season with a trip to Clemson for the first time since 2018 to face the undefeated and 5th ranked Tigers. Carolina has to find a way to make sure that they leave Vanderbilt with a victory or else missing the postseason becomes very realistic.

Moving forward, it feels like the same issues for South Carolina since Steve Spurrier retired and Will Muschamp took over in Columbia. If Marcus Satterfield is fired at the end of the season, Carolina will have their fifth offensive coordinator since the start of the 2016 season. They simply cannot find consistent success on that side of the ball since Steve Spurrier left. I don’t know what the answer is, either. I do know this, however. South Carolina’s offensive talent is not matching their production.

Here are some other random thoughts that I have had since the Missouri game.