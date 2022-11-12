South Carolina at Florida Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks begin winding down their SEC slate this afternoon with a tough assignment, drawing the always talented Florida Gators at the Swamp. As the Gamecocks (happily, but unexpectedly) ran the Gators off the field last season, this year’s Florida squad is no doubt seeking revenge, with bowl eligibility adding additional motivation. South Carolina will again be without star running back MarShawn Lloyd, and dynamic Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is always difficult to defend, so the Gamecocks will have their work cut out for them to stay in the winning column.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!