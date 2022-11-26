South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson Game Thread

The Palmetto Bowl renews this afternoon when the South Carolina Gamecocks take the regrettable trip to Clemson to face the rival Tigers. Not that they aren't usually, but both teams will be highly motivated in this one, as Clemson is hunting for an opportunity to bolster whatever playoff hopes it may still have, and the Gamecocks are desperate to put an end to their miserable losing streak -- and looking to prove last week's demolition of Tennessee wasn't just a happy accident. With last year's drubbing still a bad taste in fans' mouths, we'll see if Shane Beamer can get his squad more prepared for this one.

