Gamecocks in MLB Weekly Update

Now that the World Series has been won, here’s the final look for this year at how former South Carolina baseball players did in MLB in both the regular season and the postseason:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 132 regular season games, had a batting average of .203, with 70 hits, 4 home runs, and 38 RBI

In 1 postseason game, had a batting average of .000, with 0 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 58 regular season games, had a batting average of .204, with 33 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 60 appearances total in the regular season, pitched 76 innings with an ERA of 4.38

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 139 regular season games, had a batting average of .250, with 126 hits, 11 home runs, and 58 RBI

In 2 postseason games, had a batting average of .200, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 32 starts in the regular season, pitched 178.1 innings with an ERA of 3.48

In 1 appearance in the postseason, pitched 2.2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 6 starts and 9 appearances total in the regular season, pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 1.69

In 1 appearance in the postseason, pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 3 starts and 29 appearances total in the regular season, pitched 57.2 innings with an ERA of 3.12

In 3 appearances in the postseason, pitched 2.1 innings with an ERA of 11.57

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 160 regular season games, had a batting average of .242 with 141 hits, 36 home runs, and 94 RBI

Taylor Widener - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 14 appearances in the regular season, pitched 17.1 innings with an ERA of 3.63