South Carolina vs. Georgia SEC Tournament game recap: Gamecocks shut out Bulldogs 9-0

South Carolina cruised to victory in the first game of this year’s SEC Tournament, beating Georgia 9-0 to advance to the next round.

The Gamecocks took an early lead, going up 2-0 in the second inning. Ethan Petry and Talmadge LeCroy both singled to start things off, then Gavin Casas reached on a fielder’s choice. Will Tippett followed with a single to load the bases, then Evan Stone knocked a base hit with two outs to bring LeCroy and Casas home.

USC added three more runs in the fourth. LeCroy singled to lead off, Tippett singled with one out, and a base hit from Dylan Brewer brought LeCroy in to make the score 3-0. After Stone walked with two outs, Michael Braswell also knocked a base hit to get Brewer home and push the lead to 4-0. Wimmer followed with a single to load the bases, then Cole Messina walked too to force in a run and make it a 5-0 game.

The Cocks broke the game even more wide open in the seventh inning. Wimmer singled to start things off, Petry and Casas were intentionally walked to load the bases, and Tippett came through with a two-out triple that scored all three base runners, making the score 8-0. The final run of the game came in the eighth after Stone singled and later scored on a sac fly from Petry.

Carolina starter James Hicks had a very strong outing, working 6.2 innings and allowing four hits and no runs. He also walked two batters, struck out six, and earned the win, making him 7-1. Cade Austin also pitched in this game and got the save, his second. Bulldogs starter Jaden Woods went 1.2 innings and gave up three hits and two runs. He didn’t issue any walks, struck one batter out, and took the loss, making him 3-3.

Tippett led the Gamecocks at the plate with three hits, and he also tallied three RBI.

USC is now 39-17 overall and 17-13 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs finish the season 29-27 overall and 11-20 in conference play. The Cocks are set to take on LSU on Wednesday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 10:30 a.m.