Football: December Checkup

Offensive Coordinator Switch

Let’s start with the biggest piece of news this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield decided to join his former boss Matt Rhule at Nebraska as his offensive coordinator. It had been extremely expected that Satterfield would not be back at South Carolina in 2023, but the direction that Shane Beamer would decide to go with the offensive coordinator position would be a mystery. Dan Mullen, Kendal Briles, Graham Harrell, Major Applewhite, and others had been names floated as potential fits for South Carolina. News began to leak in the middle of last week that Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains would be the guy and the hire was announced this week. Beamer introduced the former NFL offensive coordinator as the new South Carolina offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Loggains will work under a 3 year/$3 million contract and will begin working with the Gamecocks immediately. However, Loggains will not call plays in the Gator Bowl. Shane Beamer said that he will not disclose who the primary play-caller will be for the Gator Bowl.

Transfer Portal and Opt Outs

So far, the Gamecocks have lost some important pieces of the roster to the transfer portal as well as players that have opted out of the Gator Bowl. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, tight end Jaheim Bell, and wide receiver Corey Rucker are some of the more notable names for the Gamecocks that have entered the transfer portal. Cornerbacks Cam Smith and Darius Rush as well as defensive lineman Zacch Pickens have opted out of the Gator Bowl to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Decommitments

South Carolina saw a flurry of decommitments from the offensive line class on Monday. Oluwatosin Babalade and JUCO lineman Isaiah Jatta both decided to reopen their recruitment on Monday afternoon. Neither have committed to another school so it remains to be seen whether Shane Beamer and his staff can get them back in the fold before the early signing day next week.

Gator Bowl Preparation Begins

South Carolina begins bowl practice this afternoon in preparation for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl on December 30th at 3:30 on ESPN. The Gamecocks are currently ranked 19th and the Irish are ranked 21st. The Irish are currently 2.5 point favorites over the Gamecocks. It will be the first meeting between the Gamecocks and Irish since the Gamecocks traveled to South Bend and defeated Notre Dame 36-32 in 1984.