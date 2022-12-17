Gamecock men fall to ECU 64-56

The Gamecocks continue to struggle as they fall to East Carolina 64-56. With this loss, the Gamecocks now drop below .500 at 5-6 on the season.

The bar was set outstandingly low for this Gamecock team, and they have still found a way to disappoint fans all across South Carolina and beyond. This loss against ECU has officially submitted this season as a total failure(but hey, at least we’re not Louisville).

Aiken native RJ Felton torched the Gamecocks the whole game, scoring a team high 21 points on 8-13 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers. The only other Pirate to hit double figures was Javon Small, who put up 12 points on 5-11 shooting.

Hayden Brown was the leading scorer for the Gamecocks, putting up 15 points while also grabbing five rebounds. Meechie Johnson and GG Jackson were right behind him with 13 points. Johnson has been a huge disappointment for the Gamecocks this season. Transferring from Ohio State, South Carolina fans were excited about the pickup. However, these 4-11 types of performances continue to let Gamecock fans down.

GG Jackson is doing all that he can given the situation. He is 17 years old playing in the SEC, with essentially no help. I just hope and pray that this season does not drop Jackson’s draft stock out of the NBA draft lottery.

I will continue to call Josh Gray out for his clumsy block attempts and lazy defensive rotations. Once again, he picked up 3 fouls off the bench with only 2 points. One bright spot from Gray was his ability to rebound, as he led South Carolina with seven boards.

The only thing that could make this season worse so far would be a loss to Western Kentucky or Eastern Michigan. If the Gamecocks wish to turn this season around, they better do it fast.