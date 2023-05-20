No. 13 South Carolina vs. No. 18 Tennessee game 2 recap: Gamecocks beat Vols 6-1, even series

No. 13 South Carolina finally put together strong pitching and clutch offense, rallying late to beat No. 18 Tennessee 6-1 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, setting up a rubber game for the second.

The Gamecocks scored first, going up 1-0 in the first inning on a solo shot by Braylen Wimmer. That held until the fifth, when the Volunteers tied the game at 1-1 thanks to a double by Christian Scott. USC regained the lead for good in the sixth. Wimmer and Cole Messina each singled with one out, then Petry singled too to bring in a run and make it 2-1. Gavin Casas followed with a base hit that got Messina home, pushing the lead to 3-1, and LeCroy came through with a double that brought both Petry and Casas in to put USC up 5-1. The final run came on a single by Braswell.

Cocks starter Jack Mahoney had a second-straight strong outing, working six innings and allowing three hits and one run. He also walked one batter, struck out nine, and earned the win, making him 6-2. Nick Proctor also pitched in this game.

Wimmer led Carolina at the plate with two hits, while LeCroy recorded two RBI. Scott, Christian Moore, and Zane Denton each tallied one hit for the Vols, while Scott also had the only RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 38-16 overall and 16-12 in the SEC, while Tennessee is 37-18 on the season and 15-14 in conference play. They’ll meet again on Saturday for game two of the doubleheader, which will also be the final game of the regular season. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Founders Park.