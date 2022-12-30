No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame: Gator Bowl Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking for their first win in the Gator Bowl and a feather in the cap on their 2022 season this afternoon when they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Jacksonville, Fla. While both rosters have seen some offseason overhaul between transfers and the NFL Draft, this is still shaping up to be a good contest, and one that would be huge for Shane Beamer, should the Gamecocks come away victorious. Can USC secure its ninth win of the year and its third-straight W over a ranked opponent? We’ll find out.

