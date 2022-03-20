South Carolina at Tennessee game 3 recap: Gamecocks blanked by Vols 10-0, swept in series

It was another rough game for South Carolina against Tennessee on Sunday, as the Gamecocks lost and were swept in the series.

Both teams were scoreless until the third inning, when the Volunteers took a 2-0 lead thanks to homers from Christian Moore and Evan Russell. That score held until the sixth inning, when UT broke things open. The Vols went up 4-0 on a Drew Gilbert double that brought two runs in, then they added two more on a home run by Trey Lipscomb, making it a 6-0 game.

Tennessee added two more runs in the seventh, extending their lead to 8-0 courtesy of a double from Jordan Beck. The final two runs of the game came in the eighth inning when Russell went yard again.

USC starter Matthew Becker pitched five innings and gave up two hits and two runs. He walked one batter and struck out seven. John Gilreath, Michael Esposito, and Cam Tringali also took the mound in this game. Volunteers starter Drew Beam got the win and is now 3-0. Brandt Belk had the only hit of the day for the Cocks, while Moore and Russell led UT at the plate with two hits each, and Russell also tallied three RBI.

Carolina is now 10-9 overall and 0-3 in conference play, while the Volunteers are 19-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. South Carolina will be back in action on Tuesday, when they take on The Citadel. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Charleston.