Gamecocks set to take on Creighton in Elite Eight

The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks will look to continue their run in the NCAA Tournament tonight, facing off against No. 10 Creighton with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Bluejays are a Cinderella of the tournament, having taken down two top-10 teams in back-to-back games. Creighton first dispatched Iowa, sending the vaunted Caitlin Clark home early, and on Friday eliminated three-seed Iowa State. The Bluejays are just the fourth double-digit seed to reach the Elite Eight, and the first since 2011.

Creighton used hot outside shooting — 44 percent from 3-point range — to handle the Cyclones, so the Gamecock defense will need to lock down the perimeter. Fortunately for South Carolina, its scoring defense of 50.5 points allowed is best in the nation, and the Gamecocks also lead the country in blocks (7.6 per game).

Also fortunate for the Gamecocks: They have Aliyah Boston, who is coming off a monster 28-point, 22-rebound performance against North Carolina and is only 13 boards away from setting a single-season record.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.