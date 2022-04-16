South Carolina vs. Ole Miss game 2 recap: Gamecocks win 4-2 over Rebels, even series

South Carolina tied up the series against Ole Miss with a 4-2 win on Friday night, setting up a rubber game on Saturday.

The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the first when Tim Elko homered, and that score held until the third, when the Gamecocks got on the board and took the lead. Michael Braswell singled to start things off, Brandt Belk knocked a base hit with one out, and Josiah Sightler went yard with two outs to make it 3-1.

USC’s only other run of the game came in the fourth, when Talmadge LeCroy singled to lead off and later scored on a wild pitch, making it a 4-1 game. Ole Miss scored the game’s final run in the sixth on another solo shot by Elko.

Cocks starter Noah Hall worked 7.2 innings and allowed six hits and two runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out five, and got the win, making him 2-4. Matthew Becker went the rest of the way for Carolina and earned the save, his third. Rebels starter Derek Diamond pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five hits and four runs. He also didn’t walk any batters, struck four out, and took the loss, making him 3-3. Belk, Sightler, LeCroy, Braswell, and Andrew Eyster each tallied a hit for the Gamecocks, while Sightler had three RBI. Elko led Ole Miss at the plate with four hits and two RBI.

South Carolina is now 17-17 overall and 5-9 in the SEC, while the Rebels are 21-13 overall and 5-9 in conference play. The rubber game is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday.