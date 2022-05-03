Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

For the first time this season, here’s our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 22 games, has a batting average of .147, with 10 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 8 appearances, has pitched 15.2 innings with an ERA of 1.15

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 21 games, has a batting average of .151, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 5 starts, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 2.88

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 4 appearances, has pitched 8.1 innings with an ERA of 1.08

Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 23 games, has a batting average of .148 with 12 hits, 5 home runs, and 8 RBI

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 17 games, has a batting average of .203 with 12 hits, 2 home runs, and 10 RBI

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 15 games, has a batting average of .241 with 13 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)

In 12 games, has a batting average of .348, with 16 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 10 games, has a batting average of .207, with 6 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .156 with 7 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 21 games, has a batting average of .215 with 14 hits, 1 home run, and 7 RBI

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 9.1 innings with an ERA of 4.82

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 14 games, has a batting average of .304, with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 8 RBI

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 8.53

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 6 games, has a batting average of .455, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 19 games, has a batting average of .304 with 21 hits, 6 home runs, and 21 RBI

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 3.38

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 4 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 3.50

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 8 innings with an ERA of 7.88

Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 0.90

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 3 appearances, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 4.80

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 5 appearances, has pitched 20.1 innings with an ERA of 4.87

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 4 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 26.1 innings with an ERA of 6.15

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 2 starts and 4 appearances overall, has pitched 19.2 innings with an ERA of 1.37

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 19 games, has a batting average of .183, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 3 appearances, has pitched 6 innings with an ERA of 3.00