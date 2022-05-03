Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

For the first time this season, here’s our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 22 games, has a batting average of .147, with 10 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 8 appearances, has pitched 15.2 innings with an ERA of 1.15
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 21 games, has a batting average of .151, with 13 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 5 starts, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 2.88
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 4 appearances, has pitched 8.1 innings with an ERA of 1.08
Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 23 games, has a batting average of .148 with 12 hits, 5 home runs, and 8 RBI
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 17 games, has a batting average of .203 with 12 hits, 2 home runs, and 10 RBI
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 15 games, has a batting average of .241 with 13 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)
In 12 games, has a batting average of .348, with 16 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 10 games, has a batting average of .207, with 6 hits, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .156 with 7 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 21 games, has a batting average of .215 with 14 hits, 1 home run, and 7 RBI
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 9.1 innings with an ERA of 4.82
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 14 games, has a batting average of .304, with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 8 RBI
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 8.53
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 6 games, has a batting average of .455, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 19 games, has a batting average of .304 with 21 hits, 6 home runs, and 21 RBI
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 3 starts and 4 appearances total, has pitched 16 innings with an ERA of 3.38
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 4 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 3.50
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 8 innings with an ERA of 7.88
Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 0.90
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 3 appearances, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 4.80
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 5 appearances, has pitched 20.1 innings with an ERA of 4.87
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 4 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 26.1 innings with an ERA of 6.15
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 2 starts and 4 appearances overall, has pitched 19.2 innings with an ERA of 1.37
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 19 games, has a batting average of .183, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 3 appearances, has pitched 6 innings with an ERA of 3.00
Loading comments...