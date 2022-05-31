Gamecocks gain a second commitment for 2023

South Carolina landed its second commitment for the 2023 class when Atlanta, Georgia native Trovon Baugh pledged over the weekend. Baugh comes in at 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 305 pounds. He’s the first offensive lineman to join the 2023 class.

South Carolina has always had success recruiting from the talent rich state of Georgia and that will continue into the future. For many Georgia natives, it’s an easy drive up the interstate and is not too far from home. In this case South Carolina jumped on Baugh’s recruitment early and landed a player who could be considered a late bloomer. Despite Baugh’s impressive offer list, South Carolina fortunately did not have to go head to head with last year’s national champions in the recruiting process.

Baugh is an example of a player making a leap in development from one year to the next. In high school, he played both offensive tackle and offensive guard. Baugh grew into his body, developing his motor skills and learning how to aptly move for someone his size. Like all offensive linemen coach Adkins recruits, they must be versatile in the ability to play multiple positions. Baugh will bring guard to center value and should excel once he adjusts to the pace and physicality of SEC football. Baugh’s film displays an athletic lineman with size, tenacity, and athleticism. He runs well for someone his size and exhibits the ability to get to the second level of the defense when needed. Baugh finishes the play by attempting to drive his defender into the dirt and plays through the whistle, making sure his man has no chance in reaching the ball carrier.

Offers for Baugh started flying in the door shortly after offensive line coach Greg Adkins made an official offer in February. To date, Baugh has collected 43 offers according to Rivals. SEC schools that attempted to land Baugh’s services were Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. He is currently rated as a 5.6, 3 star and not rated in the state of Georgia. That will likely prove to be a gross miscalculation by Rivals as Baugh could easily be rated as a 4 star prospect.

Offensive line coach Greg Adkins continues to identify talent and form relationships with prospects before other schools join the party. The type of offensive linemen he is recruiting to Carolina are athletic, talented, and versatile, while having the ability to run well and exhibit a nasty streak when finishing plays. Baugh falls right in with those traits and will prove to be an excellent addition for the 2023 class.