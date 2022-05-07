South Carolina at Texas A&M game 2 recap: Gamecocks fall to Aggies 13-12 in walkoff

Folks, I don’t really know what to tell you after this game, one in which South Carolina scored six runs in the second inning, built up a 9-0 lead, found themselves down 11-10 in the eighth inning, rallied to take a 12-11 lead in the top of the ninth, and then lost 13-12 on a walk-off homer.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the scoring:

First inning: South Carolina scored one run, Texas A&M scored zero (1-0)

Second inning: South Carolina scored seven runs, Texas A&M scored zero (8-0)

Third inning: Neither team scored (8-0)

Fourth inning: South Carolina scored one run, Texas A&M scored zero (9-0)

Fifth inning: South Carolina scored zero runs, Texas A&M scored five (9-5)

Sixth inning: Neither team scored (9-5)

Seventh inning: South Carolina scored one run, Texas A&M scored one (10-6)

Eighth inning: South Carolina scored zero runs, Texas A&M scored five (11-10)

Ninth inning: Y’all already know (South Carolina scored two runs, Texas A&M scored two) (13-12)

Gamecocks starter Noah Hall pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six hits and five runs. He walked two batters and struck out five. Cade Austin and Matthew Becker combined to go the rest of the way for USC, and Becker took the loss, making him 2-4. Aggies reliever Jacob Palisch got the win and is now 4-3. Braylen Wimmer led the Cocks at the plate with four hits, while Josiah Sightler recorded three RBI. Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac paced Texas A&M with three hits each, and Targac also tallied five RBI.

Carolina is now 23-22 overall and 9-14 in the SEC, while the Aggies are 30-15 overall and 14-9 in conference play. The Gamecocks will try to avoid being swept on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.