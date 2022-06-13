Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 55 games, has a batting average of .222, with 38 hits, 1 home run, and 20 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 24 appearances total, has pitched 36 innings with an ERA of 2.25

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 59 games, has a batting average of .225, with 55 hits, 3 home runs, and 25 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 12 starts, has pitched 66.2 innings with an ERA of 2.70

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 11 appearances, has pitched 19.1 innings with an ERA of 3.26

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 60 games, has a batting average of .207 with 44 hits, 15 home runs, and 31 RBI

Batting average same as last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 49 games, has a batting average of .251 with 44 hits, 6 home runs, and 33 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 50 games, has a batting average of .268 with 49 hits, 6 home runs, and 35 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 33 games, has a batting average of .347, with 43 hits, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .259, with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 47 games, has a batting average of .197 with 29 hits, 7 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 52 games, has a batting average of .186 with 31 hits, 2 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 appearances, has pitched 24.1 innings with an ERA of 4.81

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 38 games, has a batting average of .258, with 32 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 6 starts and 8 appearances total, has pitched 29 innings with an ERA of 5.59

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 19 games, has a batting average of .246 with 17 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 52 games, has a batting average of .242 with 44 hits, 8 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 39 innings with an ERA of 3.92

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 10 appearances, has pitched 47.2 innings with an ERA of 3.78

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50

ERA ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 15 appearances, has pitched 27.2 innings with an ERA of 4.23

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 5.20

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 10 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 42.1 innings with an ERA of 4.25

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 9 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 57.2 innings with an ERA of 6.87

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 9 games, has a batting average of .290, with 9 hits, 1 home run, and 3 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 9 starts and 12 appearances overall, has pitched 55.2 innings with an ERA of 3.72

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 9 appearances, has pitched 14.2 innings with an ERA of 4.91

ERA ⬇️ since last week