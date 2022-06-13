Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 55 games, has a batting average of .222, with 38 hits, 1 home run, and 20 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 24 appearances total, has pitched 36 innings with an ERA of 2.25
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 59 games, has a batting average of .225, with 55 hits, 3 home runs, and 25 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 12 starts, has pitched 66.2 innings with an ERA of 2.70
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 11 appearances, has pitched 19.1 innings with an ERA of 3.26
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 60 games, has a batting average of .207 with 44 hits, 15 home runs, and 31 RBI
Batting average same as last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 49 games, has a batting average of .251 with 44 hits, 6 home runs, and 33 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 50 games, has a batting average of .268 with 49 hits, 6 home runs, and 35 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 33 games, has a batting average of .347, with 43 hits, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .259, with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 47 games, has a batting average of .197 with 29 hits, 7 home runs, and 36 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 52 games, has a batting average of .186 with 31 hits, 2 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 20 appearances, has pitched 24.1 innings with an ERA of 4.81
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 38 games, has a batting average of .258, with 32 hits, 4 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 6 starts and 8 appearances total, has pitched 29 innings with an ERA of 5.59
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 19 games, has a batting average of .246 with 17 hits, 2 home runs, and 9 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 52 games, has a batting average of .242 with 44 hits, 8 home runs, and 36 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 12 appearances total, has pitched 39 innings with an ERA of 3.92
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 47.2 innings with an ERA of 3.78
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 13 appearances, has pitched 18 innings with an ERA of 5.50
ERA ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 15 appearances, has pitched 27.2 innings with an ERA of 4.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 5.20
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 10 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 42.1 innings with an ERA of 4.25
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 9 starts and 11 appearances total, has pitched 57.2 innings with an ERA of 6.87
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 9 games, has a batting average of .290, with 9 hits, 1 home run, and 3 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 9 starts and 12 appearances overall, has pitched 55.2 innings with an ERA of 3.72
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 9 appearances, has pitched 14.2 innings with an ERA of 4.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week
