Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays

In 113 games, has a batting average of .208, with 64 hits, 3 home runs, and 35 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics

In 43 games, has a batting average of .226, with 30 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 54 appearances total, has pitched 68.2 innings with an ERA of 3.41

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 119 games, has a batting average of .234, with 104 hits, 7 home runs, and 45 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 27 starts, has pitched 151.1 innings with an ERA of 3.15

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

In 1 start, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 9.00

Recently called up to team

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 3 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 41.2 innings with an ERA of 3.02

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 133 games, has a batting average of .237 with 113 hits, 32 home runs, and 78 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 115 games, has a batting average of .248 with 102 hits, 8 home runs, and 54 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 89 games, has a batting average of .252 with 82 hits, 10 home runs, and 52 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 88 games, has a batting average of .223 with 65 hits, 10 home runs, and 54 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 114 games, has a batting average of .224 with 91 hits, 9 home runs, and 48 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 52 appearances, has pitched 51.2 innings with an ERA of 3.66

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 19 starts and 21 appearances total, has pitched 94.1 innings with an ERA of 4.87

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)

Currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 112 games, has a batting average of .265 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, and 70 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 27 appearances total, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 4.38

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 18 starts and 23 appearances total, has pitched 94 innings with an ERA of 4.40

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 2 starts and 29 appearances total, has pitched 69 innings with an ERA of 3.52

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 58 games, has a batting average of .230 with 43 hits, 14 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 19 starts and 21 appearances total, has pitched 102.2 innings with an ERA of 5.17

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 20 starts and 25 appearances total, has pitched 95.1 innings with an ERA of 4.91

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)

In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 1.69

ERA ⬇️ since last week

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 23 starts and 25 appearances total, has pitched 126.1 innings with an ERA of 6.27

ERA same as last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 2 starts, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 20 starts and 24 appearances overall, has pitched 108 innings with an ERA of 4.83

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 44 games, has a batting average of .179, with 25 hits, 4 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 26 appearances, has pitched 35.1 innings with an ERA of 5.60

ERA ⬇️ since last week