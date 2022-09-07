Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays
In 113 games, has a batting average of .208, with 64 hits, 3 home runs, and 35 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Oakland Athletics
In 43 games, has a batting average of .226, with 30 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 1 start and 54 appearances total, has pitched 68.2 innings with an ERA of 3.41
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 119 games, has a batting average of .234, with 104 hits, 7 home runs, and 45 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 27 starts, has pitched 151.1 innings with an ERA of 3.15
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
In 1 start, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 9.00
Recently called up to team
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 3 starts and 19 appearances total, has pitched 41.2 innings with an ERA of 3.02
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 133 games, has a batting average of .237 with 113 hits, 32 home runs, and 78 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)
In 115 games, has a batting average of .248 with 102 hits, 8 home runs, and 54 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 89 games, has a batting average of .252 with 82 hits, 10 home runs, and 52 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 60 games, has a batting average of .262, with 51 hits, 2 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 88 games, has a batting average of .223 with 65 hits, 10 home runs, and 54 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)
In 114 games, has a batting average of .224 with 91 hits, 9 home runs, and 48 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 52 appearances, has pitched 51.2 innings with an ERA of 3.66
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 19 starts and 21 appearances total, has pitched 94.1 innings with an ERA of 4.87
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 45 games, has a batting average of .232 with 35 hits, 6 home runs, and 20 RBI
Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list
Adam Hill - ACL Mariners (Rookie affiliate, Seattle Mariners)
Currently on a rehab assignment
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 112 games, has a batting average of .265 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, and 70 RBI
Batting average same as last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 27 appearances total, has pitched 61.2 innings with an ERA of 4.38
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 18 starts and 23 appearances total, has pitched 94 innings with an ERA of 4.40
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 2 starts and 29 appearances total, has pitched 69 innings with an ERA of 3.52
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 58 games, has a batting average of .230 with 43 hits, 14 home runs, and 36 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 19 starts and 21 appearances total, has pitched 102.2 innings with an ERA of 5.17
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 20 starts and 25 appearances total, has pitched 95.1 innings with an ERA of 4.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Cody Morris - Columbus Clippers (Triple A, Cleveland Guardians)
In 6 starts and 9 appearances total, has pitched 21.1 innings with an ERA of 1.69
ERA ⬇️ since last week
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 23 starts and 25 appearances total, has pitched 126.1 innings with an ERA of 6.27
ERA same as last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 2 starts, has pitched 3 innings with an ERA of 0.00
Currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 20 starts and 24 appearances overall, has pitched 108 innings with an ERA of 4.83
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 44 games, has a batting average of .179, with 25 hits, 4 home runs, and 11 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 26 appearances, has pitched 35.1 innings with an ERA of 5.60
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Loading comments...