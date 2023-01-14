Gamecock Men topped by Texas A&M 94-53

South Carolina takes their second straight home loss to Texas A&M 94-53. This is by far the worst game of the season for the Gamecocks, and this game only leaves fans with more questions about the direction of this team.

The Aggies were firing on all cylinders, getting hot from the very beginning of the game. They had five total players hit double figures, including Wade Taylor IV, who put up 20 points while shooting an incredible 8-10 from the field, four of those makes being from beyond the arc.

From the opening tipoff, you could tell this game was not going to go well for South Carolina. The team is comparable to a rec league team, they just don’t play together whatsoever and every possession is rushed with the main focus being “me, me, me.” It took the Gamecocks over 11 minutes in the first half to score 10 points as a team(yes, you read that correctly). The Gamecocks did not score much after that, with the score going into halftime being 50-18.

GG Jackson disappointed once again with another atrocious offensive performance, scoring just 5 points while shooting 2-13 from the field. This would be a season low, if Jackson had not already had an 0-8 performance with 0 points. Jackson’s play must improve tremendously for South Carolina to be competitive, plain and simple.

One bright spot of this game would be Zachary Davis. With Hayden Brown being out, this allowed Davis to step into the starting lineup for the first time in his young collegiate career. Davis impressed, putting up a team high 13 points shooting 4-6 from the field, while also swiping two steals. However, this does not make up for the absolute pounding the Gamecocks took in front of their home fans by the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.

This now drops South Carolina below .500 on the season at 8-9. The Gamecocks’ next matchup will be vs. Ole Miss at home on the 17th.