Gamecock men fall to Ole Miss, 70-58

The Gamecocks drop another SEC bout to Ole Miss 70-58. This now drops South Carolina to 8-10 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC, just two spots from last place.

This was a pretty hard game to watch, with neither team bringing their best whatsoever. Especially in the first half, with the score heading into halftime being 30-20 with both teams looking like have not touched a basketball in at least 9 months.

Matthew Murrell was key for the Rebels, putting up a team high 23 points while also grabbing 9 rebounds. Murrell was specifically crucial at getting to the basket and getting key Gamecocks in foul trouble, such as Chico Carter Jr. and Hayden Brown, who both ended up fouling out. Jayveous McKinnis also showed up big for the Rebels, being the only other Rebel in double figure points with 14 while also grabbing a team high of 10 boards.

South Carolina just could not buy a bucket tonight. Whether it was a wide open corner three or a euro-step layup in transition, the Gamecocks struggled to put the ball in the hoop all night. At 36.7% from the field, this was one of the worst shooting performances from the Gamecocks all season.

When you look at his basic statline of 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, it seems as if GG Jackson had a pretty solid night. That is, until you scroll to his shooting percentage, where he shot an absolutely preprosperous 5-20 from the field. I don’t know what has happened to GG, but he needs to figure it out and fast.

The guard play from the Gamecocks was lackluster once again. Chico Carter Jr. had a decent game, putting up 12 points on 5-10 shooting, but fouled out. The same could not said for Meechie Johnson Jr. who once again proves why he is the most bipolar point guard in all of the galaxies. How do you go from the best statline in program history to consistent under 20% shooting nights? It will never make sense to me.

South Carolina will take on Auburn at Colonial Life Arena on the 21st.