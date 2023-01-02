Gamecock Men top Eastern Michigan 74-64

South Carolina picks up their second straight win against Eastern Michigan 74-64. This was the perfect ending to 2022 for the Gamecock men.

Emoni Bates absolutely torched the Gamecocks, going for an impressive 36 points, 25 of which came in the second half. Bates also connected on an absurd 8 three-pointers on 15 attempts. With a steal and six more rebounds to add to that, which was second on the team for this game, Bates was everywhere he could be for the Eagles.

The Gamecocks were able to slow down Noah Farrakhan tremendously, which was a huge part of the victory. Farrakhan only put up 6 points while shooting 3-10 from the field. Farrakhan also had a donut from behind the arc, shooting 0-4 on threes.

GG Jackson got his offensive game back on track for the Gamecocks, scoring a team high 24 points while shooting 9-19 from the field. Jackson continued to be dominant on the boards, grabbing another team high of 9 rebounds. However, with 4 turnovers, Jackson will have to improve on his efficiency in order for South Carolina to continue their winning streak.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 15 points, only missing one shot (6-7). Carter also knocked down 2 three-pointers on just 3 attempts. Defensively, Carter was excellent. He provided 2 steals as well as playing the best defense on Emoni Bates, but there was really no stopping him this game.

I mentioned in a previous article that Zachary Davis should see more minutes, and ever since then, he has done nothing but impress. The main part of Davis’ game that I particularly like is the energy he brings to the court. Davis is hustling everywhere on the court on every play, as well as being the biggest cheerleader on the bench when he is not in the game. In just 15 minutes, Davis provided 4 points, 6 rebounds, a block, and a sick putback dunk.

The kid @ZacharyDavis12_ knows how to bring the energy! pic.twitter.com/71F7nDtIFt — Gamecock Men's Basketball (@GamecockMBB) December 31, 2022

Overall, it was a pretty solid win for the Gamecocks over an inferior Eastern Michigan opponent. This was the perfect way to head into the new year for a South Carolina squad looking to turn their season around.