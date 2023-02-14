Gamecocks topped by Vanderbilt 75-64

South Carolina fails to keep their momentum rolling as they take another double-digit loss at home to Vanderbilt 75-64. This now drops the Gamecocks to a putrid 2-11 in conference play, and putrid is just the right word to describe this performance.

Liam Robbins led the way for the Commodores, putting up team highs in both points and rebounds with 24 and 8. Robbins was automatic from downtown as well, draining all three of his three-point attempts. To go along with that, Robbins was a defensive anchor in the paint for Commodores, recording two blocks.

Ezra Manjon was also key for Vanderbilt tonight, putting up 15 points as well as recording 6 of the 14 total assists for the Commodores. Manjon was key defensively, as well, being a pest all night guarding the South Carolina backcourt while staying out of foul trouble.

You never know which GG Jackson you’re going to get: the high-flying, highest-rated recruit in program history or the pouty, egotistical role player who can’t seem to control his attitude. Jackson came off the bench once again tonight, and shot a dreadful 1-7 from the field. Six of Jackson’s seven total attempts were from behind the arc, where he wasn’t able to connect on a single three-pointer. Jackson must learn to control his emotions and become more of a team player if he wants this team to get better, as well as not let his draft stock fall more than it already has.

Meechie Johnson Jr. had a solid game, putting up a team high 19 points on 5-14 shooting. Johnson was also able to knock down three of his seven three-point attempts, leading the team. The only thing I want out of Johnson is for him to have these types of games consistently. Just like GG Jackson, you just never know what type of game you’re going to get out of Johnson.

One of the main problems for this Gamecock squad the last couple of games has been the rebounding. Aside from Josh Gray and occasionally Hayden Brown, there is essentially no one else grabbing rebounds. This has caused teams to get countless second chance opportunities that have led to the Gamecocks losing close games. Until the team learns how to box out and crash the boards, it is going to be tough for them to remain competitive in games.

South Carolina will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on the 18th.