Gamecocks take down LSU 82-73

South Carolina defeats the LSU Tigers 82-73 in an impressive road win. This win gives the Gamecocks their 10th of the season, and officially makes them not the worst team in the SEC.

NC State transfer Cam Hayes led the Tigers, putting up a team of 25 points, firing on all cylinders. 12 of Hayes’ points came from deep, as he was able to knock down four of his eight three-point attempts. Hayes was also key on the boards for the Tigers, grabbing a team high of 8 rebounds while standing at only 6-foot-2.

The Gamecocks were able to force Adam Miller to have one of his worse performances of the season, as he shot 1-6 from the field with only 3 points. I mentioned earlier that Miller tends to get out of control whenever he doesn’t hit his first few shots, and he did just that. It was obvious that Miller was just shooting to shoot, as all six of his field goal attempts were from the beyond the arc.

We saw GG Jackson back in the starting lineup, and he had a much better performance that his last stretch of games. Jackson did shoot 5-17 from the field, but put up a team high of 20 points, racked up a team high of 8 rebounds, and played great defense. It’s definitely not the best we can see out of Jackson, but it is a huge improvement.

Meechie Johnson Jr. had one of his better performances of the season, scoring 20 points on 7-11 shooting. Johnson was also red hot from deep, knocking down five triples. Hayden Brown had another good night offensively, scoring 16 points on 4-9 shooting. However, Brown left much to be desired on defense, as he fouled when his services were needed on the court. Contrary to Brown’s defense, when Brown and Johnson both play like this, the Gamecocks are competitive in every game.

Jacobi Wright showed another flash of greatness, as he put up 18 points on 5-9. Wright has red hot from three-point range as well, as every single one of his field goals were from beyond the arc. Wright has been stringing together a few good games, could he finally be breaking out? We shall see.

The Gamecocks will be back at home as they attempt to take down Alabama on the 22nd.