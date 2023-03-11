No. 20 South Carolina vs. Bethune-Cookman game 3 recap: Gamecocks beat Wildcats 10-3, sweep series

No. 20 South Carolina rolled to another series victory, topping Bethune-Cookman 10-3 in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The Gamecocks again took an early lead, going up 1-0 in the first when Braylen Wimmer singled with one out and later scored on an error. The Wildcats tied the game in the top of the second, though, thanks to an Irvin Escobar single that made it 1-1. The tie was short-lived though, as USC regained the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. Talmadge LeCroy got hit by a pitch to start things off, Will McGillis walked, and Dylan Brewer got plunked with one out to load the bases. Caleb Denny then came through with a grand slam to put the Cocks up 5-1.

Carolina added another run in the next inning, after Ethan Petry singled with one out and came home on a double by LeCroy, bumping the score to 6-1. The Gamecocks scored twice more in the fourth. Brewer and Denny both walked to start things off, then Wimmer singled to load the bases again. Gavin Casas and Cole Messina followed with fly outs to bring Brewer and Denny in, making it 8-1. Bethune-Cookman got one run back in the fifth, courtesy of a double from Boris Peña, making the score 8-2.

USC’s final runs of the game came in the sixth. Wimmer doubled to lead off, then Casas got hit by a pitch and Messina knocked a base hit to again load the bases. A fly out from Petry brought Wimmer home to give the Cocks a 9-2 lead, then LeCroy grounded out to get Casas in and push the score to 10-2. The Wildcats’ final run of the game was scored in the ninth, when a bases-loaded walk forced in a runner.

Carolina starter Jack Mahoney went six innings and allowed seven hits and two runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out nine, and earned the win, making him 2-0. Eli Jerzembeck, Chris Veach, Jackson Phipps, and Nick Proctor also pitched in this game. Bethune-Cookman starter Daniel Gaviria worked four innings and gave up five hits and eight runs. He walked three batters, struck three out, and took the loss, making him 2-1.

Wimmer had three hits to lead the Gamecocks at the plate, while Denny tallied four RBI. Luis Tuero and Garrett Chun had two hits each for the Wildcats, and Escobar, Peña, and Malik Stephens each recorded an RBI.

USC improves to 16-1 on the season, while Bethune-Cookman is now 8-8. The Cocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Presbyterian. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Founders Park.