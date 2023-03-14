No. 16 South Carolina vs. Presbyterian game recap: Gamecocks blank Blue Hose 5-0

No. 16 South Carolina only scored in two innings on Tuesday, but they used a trio of home runs to beat Presbyterian 5-0 in the final midweek game before conference play starts.

After both teams were scorless in the first inning, the Gamecocks got on the board in the second. Ethan Petry singled to start things off, then Talmadge LeCroy went yard to make it 2-0. Carson Hornung followed with a double and later scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 3-0. The only other runs of the game were scored in the third, when Gavin Cases and Cole Messina hit back-to-back solo shots.

USC starter Matthew Becker worked 2.2 innings and allowed one hit and no runs. He also walked three batters and struck out four. Nick Proctor, Eli Jones, and Austin Williamson combined to go the rest of the way for the Cocks. Jones, who retired 12 batters in a row and tallied six strikeouts, got the win, making him 4-0. Blue Hose starter Kyle Mueller pitched two innings and gave up four hits and three runs. He also walked one batter, struck five out, and took the loss, making him 1-1.

Petry led Carolina at the plate with three hits, while LeCroy recorded two RBI and Casas and Messina had one each. Three Presbyterian players had one hit apiece.

The Gamecocks are now 17-1, while the Blue Hose are 7-10. USC will be back in action on Friday, when they open up SEC play on the road against Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.