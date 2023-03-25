No. 11 South Carolina vs. No. 22 Missouri game 2 recap: Gamecocks trounce Tigers 8-1

No. 11 South Carolina cruised to another victory in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against No. 22 Missouri, winning 8-1.

The Gamecocks got on the board early, going up 2-0 in the first inning when Gavin Casas singled with one out and Ethan Petry went yard. That score held until the fourth, when the Tigers scored their only run of the game courtesy of a Ty Wilmsmeyer double that made it 2-1. USC answered in the bottom of the inning, regaining a two-run lead thanks to a two-out homer from Evan Stone that put them up 3-1.

The Cocks added another run in the fifth inning, when Casas hit a solo shot to push the score to 4-1. Carolina scored again in the seventh, after Casas doubled to start things off and later scored on base hit by Talmadge LeCroy, making it 5-1. The final three runs of the game came in the eighth. Caleb Denny singled with one out, then Stone homered for the second time to give them a 7-1 lead. Braylen Wimmer reached on an error after that, and Casas doubled to get him home.

Gamecocks starter Noah Hall went seven innings and allowed five hits and one run. He walked one batter, struck out 10, and earned the win, making him 5-0. Chris Veach and Cade Austin also pitched in this game. Mizzou starter Ian Lohse worked .1 inning before leaving with an injury. He gave up two hits and two runs, walked one batter, and didn’t strike any out. He also took the loss and is now 0-2.

Casas paced South Carolina at the plate with four hits, while Stone recorded three RBI. Three different Tigers had two hits each, and Wilmsmeyer tallied the only RBI.

The Cocks are now 22-2 overall and 5-0 in the SEC, while Missouri is now 17-5 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. USC will go for the sweep in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m. at Founders Park. Jack Mahoney is slated to start on the mound for the home team.