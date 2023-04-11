No. 6 South Carolina vs. USC Upstate game recap: Gamecocks beat Spartans 7-2

After splitting a weather-shortened series against No. 1 LSU over the weekend, No. 6 South Carolina got back in the win column with a 7-2 victory over USC Upstate on Tuesday night, sweeping the season series.

The Gamecocks started the scoring early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first on back-to-back homers from Dylan Brewer and Ethan Petry. USC tacked on three more runs in the third. Brewer and Petry singled with one out, then Cole Messina also knocked a base hit that brought Brewer home and made it 3-0. With two outs, Talmadge LeCroy walked to load the bases, then Carson Hornung and Michael Braswell walked too to force in a pair of runs, pushing the score to 5-0.

The Cocks’ final two runs of the game came in the fourth inning. Petry doubled with two outs, then Messina and Casas walked to load the bases again. Just like in the previous inning, two more runs were forced in on two more walks, this time for LeCroy and Hornung, to make it a 7-0 game. The Spartans ended the shutout in the fifth, courtesy of a solo shot by Ty Tilson. Their only other run came in the ninth on an error.

Carolina starter Matthew Becker worked two innings and didn’t allow any hits or runs. He also walked one batter, struck two out, and earned the win, making him 3-0. Eli Jerzembeck, Austin Williamson, Jackson Phipps, Nick Proctor, Wesley Sweatt, Cade Austin, and James Hicks combined to go the rest of the way for the Gamecocks. Upstate starter Caleb Costa pitched one inning and gave up two hits and two runs. He didn’t issue any walks, struck out one batter, and took the loss, making him 0-1.

Petry paced USC at the plate with three hits, while Hornung recorded two RBI. Four different Spartans had one hit each, and Tilson tallied their only RBI.

The Cocks are now 29-4 overall, while USC Upstate is 22-12 on the season. South Carolina will be back in action on Friday, when they travel to open a series against No. 4 Vanderbilt. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.