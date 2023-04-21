No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida game 2 recap: Gamecocks top Gators 5-2

No. 6 South Carolina got out to an early lead and hung onto it the rest of the game, beating No. 3 Florida 5-3 to secure a series win on Friday night.

The Gators got on the board first, going up 1-0 in the first inning on a solo shot by Jac Caglianone. The Gamecocks answered in the bottom of the inning, when Braylen Wimmer walked with one out and Cole Messina went yard with two outs to make it a 2-1. game.

USC’s only other runs came in the next inning. Evan Stone singled to start things off, Wimmer walked with two hours, then Ethan Petry homered to put the Cocks up 5-1. UF scored the final run of the game in the fifth on a wild pitch.

Carolina starter Jack Mahoney pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs. He walked three batters, struck three out, and got the win, making him 4-1. Eli Jones and Chris Veach combined to go the rest of the way for the Gamecocks, and Veach earned the save, his third of the season. Gators starter Hurston Waldrep worked six innings and gave up six hits and five runs. He issued three walks, struck out 10 batters, and took the loss, making him 6-2.

Carson Hornung led USC with two hits, while Petry tallied three RBI. Luke Heyman paced Florida at the plate with three hits, while Caglianone recorded the only RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 33-6 overall and 12-4 in conference play, while the Gators are 31-9 on the season and 11-6 in the SEC. South Carolina will go for the sweep on Saturday, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. at Founders Park.