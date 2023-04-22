No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida game 3 recap: Gamecocks beat Gators 7-5, sweep series

No. 6 South Carolina got out to an early lead and never looked back on Saturday, beating No. 3 Florida 7-5 to wrap up a series sweep.

The Gamecocks took a 2-0 lead in the first, after Dylan Brewer doubled to start things off and Braylen Wimmer went yard. The Gators cut the lead in half in the second, making it 2-1 on a Cade Kurland solo shot, but USC answered in the bottom of the inning, as Will Tippett walked and later scored when Wimmer grounded out to make it a 3-1 game.

The Cocks added a couple more insurance runs in the fourth, taking a 5-1 lead. Jonathan French walked to lead off, Brewer singled with one out, then Ethan Petry brought them both home with a two-out double. He also became the new school recordholder for most RBI for a freshman. UF got a run back in the sixth when Kurland homered again to make it 5-2, but again Carolina responded in the bottom of the inning, when Michael Braswell started things off with a walk and later scored on a base hit by French, making the score 6-2.

The Gators taked on a couple of runs in the eighth, making it a 6-4 game courtesy of a Jac Caglianone double and a single by Josh Rivera. The Gamecocks scored their final run in the bottom of the inning, when Brewer doubled and later came home when Messina hit into a double play, pushing the lead to 7-4. Florida’s final run came in the ninth on an error.

USC starter Matthew Becker pitched five innings and allowed two hits and two runs. He walked one batter, struck out six, and got the win, making him 4-0. James Hicks and Chris Veach combined to go the rest of the way for the Cocks, and Veach earned the save, his fourth. Gators starter Caglianone worked three innings and gave up three hits and four runs. He issued six walks, struck four batters out, and took the loss, making him 4-2.

Brewer paced South Carolina at the plate with four hits, while Wimmer tallied three RBI. Kurland had two hits and two RBI to lead UF.

The Gamecocks are now 34-6 overall and 13-4 in the SEC, while the Gators are 31-10 on the season and 11-7 in conference play. USC will be back in action on Friday, when they open up a series against Auburn. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Founders Park.