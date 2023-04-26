Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

For the first time in 2023, it’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals
In 17 games, has a batting average of .132, with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66
Currently on the injured list
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays
In 19 games, has a batting average of .313, with 21 hits, 0 home runs, and 10 RBI
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals
In 5 starts, has pitched 28.1 innings with an ERA of 3.81
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees
In 5 starts, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 6.30
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 24 games, has a batting average of .227 with 20 hits, 3 home runs, and 15 RBI
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .204 with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI
Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)
In 14 games, has a batting average of .178 with 8 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI
Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 5 appearances, has pitched 8.2 innings with an ERA of 1.04
Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)
In 19 games, has a batting average of .206, with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBI
Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)
No stats yet this season
Currently on the development list
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 9 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 12 games, has a batting average of .135 with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .277 with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 6 RBI
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 3 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 2.40
Grayson Greiner - Albuquerque Isoptopes (Triple A, Colorado Rockies)
In 15 games, has a batting average of .176 with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI
TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .353 with 24 hits, 3 home runs, and 9 RBI
Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 3 appearances, has pitched 4 innings with an ERA of 4.50
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 1 start and 3 appearances total, has pitched 8.2 innings with an ERA of 4.15
Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 3 starts, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 9.00
Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 7 appearances, has pitched 9 innings with an ERA of 5.00
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
In 3 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 1.80
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00
Currently on the injured list
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)
In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI
Currently on the injured list
TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 3 appearances, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 8.53
Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
No stats yet for this season
Currently on the injured list
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 9 games, has a batting average of .345, with 10 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
