Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

For the first time in 2023, it’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 17 games, has a batting average of .132, with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

Currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 19 games, has a batting average of .313, with 21 hits, 0 home runs, and 10 RBI

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 5 starts, has pitched 28.1 innings with an ERA of 3.81

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 5 starts, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 6.30

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 24 games, has a batting average of .227 with 20 hits, 3 home runs, and 15 RBI

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .204 with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 3 RBI

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 14 games, has a batting average of .178 with 8 hits, 1 home run, and 6 RBI

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 5 appearances, has pitched 8.2 innings with an ERA of 1.04

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 19 games, has a batting average of .206, with 14 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBI

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

No stats yet this season

Currently on the development list

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 9 games, has a batting average of .278, with 5 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 12 games, has a batting average of .135 with 5 hits, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .277 with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 6 RBI

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 3 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 2.40

Grayson Greiner - Albuquerque Isoptopes (Triple A, Colorado Rockies)

In 15 games, has a batting average of .176 with 9 hits, 0 home runs, and 5 RBI

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .353 with 24 hits, 3 home runs, and 9 RBI

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 3 appearances, has pitched 4 innings with an ERA of 4.50

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 1 start and 3 appearances total, has pitched 8.2 innings with an ERA of 4.15

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 3 starts, has pitched 11 innings with an ERA of 9.00

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 7 appearances, has pitched 9 innings with an ERA of 5.00

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 3 starts, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 1.80

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

Currently on the injured list

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 3 appearances, has pitched 6.1 innings with an ERA of 8.53

Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 9 games, has a batting average of .345, with 10 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI