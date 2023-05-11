Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City Royals

In 28 games, has a batting average of .188, with 12 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 5 appearances, has pitched 9.2 innings with an ERA of 4.66

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays

In 30 games, has a batting average of .288, with 32 hits, 1 home run, and 14 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals

In 8 starts, has pitched 46 innings with an ERA of 4.11

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 8 starts, has pitched 35.1 innings with an ERA of 5.35

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 36 games, has a batting average of .279 with 38 hits, 9 home runs, and 28 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Beloit Sky Carp (High A, Miami Marlins)

In 28 games, has a batting average of .263 with 25 hits, 1 home run, and 12 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple A, Houston Astros)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .208 with 16 hits, 1 home run, and 9 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Julian Bosnic - Bradenton Marauders (Single A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 7 appearances, has pitched 12 innings with an ERA of 2.25

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Las Vegas Aviators (Triple A, Oakland Athletics)

In 30 games, has a batting average of .225, with 23 hits, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Colin Burgess - West Michigan Whitecaps (High A, Detroit Tigers)

In 2 games, has a batting average of .250, with 1 hit, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .295, with 19 hits, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .208 with 15 hits, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 24 games, has a batting average of .254 with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 5 starts, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 3.60

ERA same as last week

TJ Hopkins - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 32 games, has a batting average of .309 with 34 hits, 5 home runs, and 15 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Brannon Jordan - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 7 appearances, has pitched 9.1 innings with an ERA of 1.93

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 3 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 17 innings with an ERA of 6.35

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 4 starts and 5 appearances total, has pitched 17.2 innings with an ERA of 7.64

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 11 appearances, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 4.80

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

In 5 starts, has pitched 24.2 innings with an ERA of 5.11

ERA ⬇️ since last week

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 1 start and 2 appearances total, has pitched 2 innings with an ERA of 0.00

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet for this season

Currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 4 games, has a batting average of .250, with 4 hits, 1 home run, and 5 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 5 appearances, has pitched 11.1 innings with an ERA of 7.15

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Josiah Sightler - Indianapolis Indians (Triple A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

No stats yet for this season

Recently activated off the injured list

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 18 games, has a batting average of .279, with 19 hits, 0 home runs, and 4 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week