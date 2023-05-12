No. 6 South Carolina at No. 3 Arkansas game 1 recap: Gamecocks fall to Razorbacks 4-1

No. 6 South Carolina’s starting pitching was much better but the offense was underwhelming again on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to open the series against No. 3 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single by Kendall Diggs. The Gamecocks tied things up in the top of the sixth, making it 1-1 after Michael Braswell started things off with a base hit and later scored on a single by Braylen Wimmer.

Arkansas responded in the bottom of the sixth, going up 2-1 after a run scored when Caleb Cali hit into a double play. The final two runs of the game came in the seventh, courtesy of another base hit by Diggs.

USC starter Eli Jones had an impressive outing, working five innings and allowing four hits and two runs. He walked two batters and struck 10 out, but took the loss and is now 4-3. Cade Austin and Austin Williamson also pitched in this game. Hogs starter Hagen Smith went 5.2 innings and gave up four hits and one run. He also issued three walks and struck out seven batters. Reliever Gage Wood got the win and is now 2-0.

Six different players tallied one hit each for the Cocks, while Wimmer had the only RBI. Diggs paced Arkansas at the plate with two hits and three RBI.

Carolina is now 35-13 overall and 14-10 in conference play, while the Razorbacks are 37-12 on the season and 18-7 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will look to even up the series on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.