No. 13 South Carolina vs. No. 18 Tennessee game 1 recap: Gamecocks blanked by Vols 5-0

No. 13 South Carolina was ice cold at the plate on Friday night as they were shut out 5-0 by No. 18 Tennessee in the series opener.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when the Volunteers took a 1-0 lead on a single by Hunter Ensley. Tennessee tacked on three more runs in the next inning, going up 4-0 thanks to a homer by Dylan Dreiling and another Ensley base hit. The Vols’ final run of the game came in the sixth on another single from Ensley.

Gamecocks starter Eli Jones worked four innings and allowed seven hits and four runs. He walked three batters, struck out five, and took the loss, making him 4-4. Brett Thomas, Zach Zedalis, Austin Williamson, and Jackson Phipps combined to go the rest of the way for USC, and credit where it’s due, they did their job. Tennessee starter Andrew Lindsey pitched 8.1 innings and gave up three hits and no runs. He also didn’t issue any walks, struck five batters out, and earned the win, making him 2-2.

Cole Messina, Gavin Casas, and Evan Stone were the only players to get a hit for the Cocks, with one each. Ensley paced the Volunteers at the plate with four hits and three RBI.

Carolina is now 37-16 overall and 15-12 in conference play, while Tennessee is 37-17 on the season and 15-13 in the SEC. They’ll meet again tomorrow for a doubleheader, with the first game set to start at 2 p.m. at Founders Park.