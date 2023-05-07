No. 3 South Carolina at Kentucky game 3 recap: Gamecocks fall to Wildcats 9-2, get swept

Pitching and offense were again a problem for No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday, as they lost to Kentucky 9-2 and were swept for the first time this year.

The Wildcats took an early lead, going up 2-0 in the first on an error and a single by Émilien Pitre. The Gamecocks tied it up in the top of the third, making it 2-2 after Carson Hornung singled to start things off and Dylan Brewer went yard. UK regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, making the score 5-2 thanks to a groundout by Jase Felker, a hit by pitch with the bases loaded, and a Devin Burkes walk.

The Wildcats added to their lead in the seventh, pushing it to 7-2 when James McCoy homered. The final two runs of the game came in the eighth, courtesy of a double by Ryan Waldschmidt.

USC starter Matthew Becker went four innings and allowed five hits and five runs. He also walked five batters, struck out four, and took the loss, making him 4-1. Eli Jerzembeck, Nick Proctor, and Cade Austin also pitched in this game. Kentucky starter Zack Lee worked 6.2 innings and gave up seven hits and two runs. He also did not issue any walks, strick 12 batters out, and got the win, making him 4-2.

Hornung, Brewer, and Michael Braswell had two hits each to lead the Cocks, while Brewer recorded the only two RBI. Gilliam had three hits to pace the Wildcats, while McCoy and Waldschmidt tallied two RBI apiece.

Carolina is now 35-11 overall and 14-9 in the SEC, while UK is 33-13 on the season and 14-10 in conference play. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host North Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Founders Park.