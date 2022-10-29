No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Thread

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on their Columbia rivals in the Missouri Tigers this afternoon, looking to snap a three-game skid to Mizzou and extend their current winning streak to five. Williams-Brice will play host to another soldout crowd, and as Shane Beamer’s crew experiences its first taste of success as a ranked team, we’ll find out whether the Gamecocks can weather the recent swell of hype and keep their momentum rolling against a Missouri team that presents opportunity, but also a possible pitfall.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!