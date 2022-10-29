 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Thread

The Mayor’s Cup is on the line.

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on their Columbia rivals in the Missouri Tigers this afternoon, looking to snap a three-game skid to Mizzou and extend their current winning streak to five. Williams-Brice will play host to another soldout crowd, and as Shane Beamer’s crew experiences its first taste of success as a ranked team, we’ll find out whether the Gamecocks can weather the recent swell of hype and keep their momentum rolling against a Missouri team that presents opportunity, but also a possible pitfall.

If it’s your first time in a game thread, the rules are simple: No personal attacks and respect other posters. We may disagree on a few things, but at the end of the day, let’s have fun!

