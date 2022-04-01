South Carolina at Missouri game 1 recap: Gamecocks beat Tigers 4-1

South Carolina bounced back after the midweek loss to Presbyterian with a win over Missouri in the series opener on Friday night, beating the Tigers 4-1 in the other Columbia.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, when the Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead on a one-out solo shot by Josiah Sightler. They tacked on two more runs in the fifth, when Colin Burgess walked with two outs and Sightler went yard again to make it a 3-0 game.

The Tigers’ only run of the game came on a one-out homer by Josh Day in the sixth inning that made the score 3-1. USC scored the final run in the eighth, after Sightler singled with one out, Brandt Belk knocked a two-out base hit, and Kevin Madden came through with a single of his own to bring pinch runner Matt Hogan in.

Cocks starter Noah Hall had his best outing so far this season, working seven innings and allowing just three hits and one run. He didn’t walk any batters and struck four out, and he got the win, making him 1-4. Cade Austin also pitched in this game and earned the save, his second. Mizzou starter Spencer Miles took worked 7.2 innings, gave up six hits and four runs, walked one batter and struck out five. He took the loss and is now 2-2. Sightler led Carolina at the plate with three hits and three RBI. Torin Montgomery led the Tigers at the plate with three hits, while Day had their only RBI.

The Gamecocks are now 13-12 overall and 3-4 in conference play, while Missouri is 15-8 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. They’ll meet again on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. in the other Columbia.