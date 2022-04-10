South Carolina vs. Georgia game 3 recap: Gamecocks lose to Bulldogs 13-9, drop series

It’s one step forward, one step back for the Gamecocks, who still can’t get out of their own way and dropped game three against Georgia 13-9 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first thanks to a bunch of base hits, including-run-scoring singles from Connor Tate and Parks Harber that made it 2-0, and a three-run shot by Chaney Rogers. That score held until the fourth, when UGA added three more runs, courtesy of a Cory Acton double, a wild pitch, and a walk, making it an 8-0 game. South Carolina ended the shutout in the bottom of the inning, making the score 8-1 afterTalmadge LeCroy, Braylen Wimmer, and Andrew Eyster all singled, and LeCroy then scored when Kevin Madden hit into a fielder’s choice.

USC tacked on three more runs in the next inning. Michael Braswell doubled to start things off, Brandt Belk singled with one out, and LeCroy walked to load the bases. Wimmer followed with a single to bring Braswell in and make it 8-2, Belk came home on a wild pitch that bumped the score to 8-3, and Eyster grounded out to score LeCroy and make it an 8-4 game.

Both teams put up four runs in the sixth. In the top of the inning, the Bulldogs took a 12-4 lead courtesy of a pair of two-run singles by Joshua McAllister and Rogers. The Cocks answered in the bottom of the inning. Colin Burgess walked to lead off, Josiah Sightler doubled, then Braswell came through with a sac fly to make it 12-5. Matt Hogan walked next, then Belk went yard for three runs, making the score 12-8.

Georgia’s final run of the game came in the seventh inning on a Corey Collins solo shot, bumping their lead to 13-8. Carolina’s final run came in the ninth on a one-out homer by Eyster.

Gamecocks starter Aidan Hunter pitched three innings and allowed seven hits and five runs. He didn’t walk any batters and struck two out, and he took the loss, making him 5-3. Michael Esposito, Brett Thomas, John Gilreath, Cade Austin, Cam Tringali, and Parker Coyne combined to go the rest of the way for South Carolina. Bulldogs starter Liam Sullivan also worked three innings and gave up two hits and one run. He walked one batter and struck out four. Sullivan earned the win and is now 3-1, while closer Jack Gowen got the save, his fitfth. Belk and Eyster each had three hits to lead the Cocks at the plate, and Belk also tallied three RBI. He’s recorded a hit in 20 consecutive games, which seems pretty good. Harber paced UGA at the plate with four hits, while Rogers had five RBI.

USC is now 15-16 overall and 4-8 in the SEC, while the Bulldogs are 24-8 overall and 8-4 in conference play. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host North Florida. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.