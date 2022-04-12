Spring Practice Update

Quarterback - Spencer Rattler is still the definitive number one. He’s even included the entire offensive line in one of his NIL deals. Luke Doty has been limited, but is participating in drills and throwing the ball well.

Running Back - Marshawn Lloyd continues to impress and sits atop the depth chart. Transfer Christian Beal-Smith has also impressed and has likely positioned himself as the top backup, while Juju McDowell has missed some time. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has said he’d like to place most of the carries in one running back’s hands in 2022, so it remains to be seen if anyone will be able to supplant Lloyd as the top back.

Wide Receiver- The buzz continues around Josh Vann taking his game to another level. Players are referring to Antwane Wells as a “dog”, meaning he’s working hard and won’t let anyone slow him down. Former tight ends EJ Jenkins and Eric Shaw are still officially listed, and working, with the wide receivers.

Tight End - Jaheim Bell is being held out as a precaution, Austin Stogner won’t arrive until after spring concludes, and Traevon Kenion has been limited with a minor injury - leaving walk-ons to receive most of the reps. Sixth year senior Chad Terrell has been moved over from wide receiver, while senior Wyatt Campbell has been moved over from the offensive line. Coach Jody Wright is making a plea to keep both players at tight end for good.

Offensive Line - Coach Greg Adkins said that Jakai Moore is as healthy as he’s been in two years and almost ready to contribute, while Dylan Wonnum is still rehabbing. Adkins also said that he wasn’t expecting Vershon Lee to come on as strong as he did last year, and likes the continued improvement. Also, Tyshawn Wannamaker wasn’t expected to play offensive tackle, but he possesses long arms and strong striking ability. Hank Manos is another lineman who has been impressive this spring.

Edge - Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan are still the clear cut starters. Tyreek Johnson has been receiving praise as of late and Terrell Dawkins is coming on strong. Gilber Edmond is physically ready to contribute, but needs to take the next step with his technique.

Defensive Tackle - Zacch Pickens said he chose to return to Carolina to specifically work on his pass rush ability and clean up technique. TJ Sanders continues to have praise harped on him as a guy with a high amount of potential.

Linebacker - Mo Kaba and Debo Williams continue to impress and make the most out of their reps this spring, as Sherrod Greene and Brad Johnson have been limited.

Cornerback - This group looks to be settling in with Marcellus Dial and Darius Rush manning the starting outside spots with Cam Smith as the Nickel. Isaiah Norris is currently the top backup. Anthony Rose, who was working at safety, is now also taking reps at cornerback.

Safety - Players and staff have been raving about what Devonni Reed has brought to the safety position. He’s physical, smart, and carries himself like a professional. RJ Roderick is the other starter, when healthy.