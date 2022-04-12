South Carolina vs. North Florida game recap: Gamecocks beat Ospreys 4-2

South Carolina bounced back after an unpleasant series against Georgia with a 4-2 midweek win over North Florida on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Josiah Sightler singled to lead things off and later scored on a groundout by Colin Burgess. That score held until the fifth, when USC added to the lead. Michael Braswell singled to start the inning, Braylen Wimmer got to first on a fielding error with one out, and Talmadge LeCroy singled to load the bases. The Cocks got just one run out of it though, courtesy of a groundout by Andrew Eyster that made it 2-0.

The Ospreys tied the game at 2-2 in the next inning, thanks to a double from Abraham Sequera. Carolina answered in the bottom of the inning, regaining the lead when Burgess homered to make the score 3-2. The final run of the game came in the seventh on a one-out solo shot by Sightler,

Gamecocks starter Eli Jones was on a pitch count and worked 2.2 innings, giving up no hits or runs. He also didn’t walk any batters and struck out three. Parker Coyne, Michael Esposito, Cam Tringali, Brett Thomas, and Matthew Becker combined to go the rest of the way for South Carolina. Tringali got the win, making him 1-0, while Becker earned the save, his second. North Florida reliever Clayton Boroski took the loss and is now 0-1. Sightler led the Cocks at the plate with three hits, while Burgess tallied two RBI. Aidan Sweatt paced the Ospreys with two hits, while Sequera recorded two RBI.

USC is now 16-16 overall, while North Florida is 13-21. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Thursday, when they open up a series against Ole Miss. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Columbia.