South Carolina at Missouri game 3 recap: Gamecocks lose to Tigers 10-3, drop series

After starting this series off on a good note with a win on Friday night, things only went downhill for the Gamecocks against Missouri the rest of the weekend, ending with a 10-3 drubbing on Sunday and a series loss.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, after Brandt Belk singled to start things off and later scored on a fly out by Braylen Wimmer. The Tigers tied things up in the bottom of the inning on a solo shot from Luke Mann, making the score 1-1. The Cocks regained the lead in the next inning though, courtesy of a Josiah Sightler homer that made it 2-1.

That score held until the fifth, when Mizzou went up 3-2 on a Fox Leum single. The Tigers added three insurance runs in the next inning, thanks to an error, a groundout by Torin Montgomery, and a base hit from Leum that made the score 6-2. USC’s only other run of the game came in the top of the eighth, when Kevin Madden singled and later scored when Andrew Eyster hit into a double play, making it a 6-3 game. Missouri got that run back and more in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs on another home run by Mann and base hits from Nander De Sedas and Mike Coletta.

Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three hits and three runs. He walked five batters, struck five out, and took the loss, making him 1-2. Parker Coyne, John Gilreath, and Brett Thomas also took the mound in this game. Tigers starter Austin Marozas worked 6.2 innings and gave up two hits and two runs, walked two batters, and struck out 10. He got the win and is now 1-0, while Carter Rustad earned the save, his first. Belk, Madden, Wimmer, and Sightler each tallied a hit for Carolina, while Wimmer and Sightler each recorded an RBI. Leum led Mizzou at the plate with three hits, while Mann notched four RBI.

The Cocks are now 13-14 overall and 3-6 in conference play, and the Tigers are 17-8 overall and also 3-6 in the SEC. South Carolina will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Charlotte to take on North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.