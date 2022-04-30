South Carolina vs. Alabama game 2 recap: Gamecocks beat Tide 2-1, win series

South Carolina kept things rolling on Friday night, beating Alabama 2-1 to lock up a series victory.

The Gamecocks scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the third on a solo shot by Kevin Madden. That score held until the eighth, when the Tide tied it up at 1-1 on a single by Dominic Tamez. USC got the run back in the bottom of the inning, though, when Evan Stone walked, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a flyout by Brandt Belk. The Cocks had a chance for more as they loaded the bases, but were unable to capitalize. Not ideal, but it worked out because Alabama went down in order in the ninth.

Carolina starter Noah Hall worked seven innings and gave up three hits and no runs. He also walked four batters and struck out eighth. Matthew Becker pitched the rest of the game and earned the win, making him 2-3. Tide reliever Dylan Ray took the loss and is now 1-3. Andrew Eyster led the Gamecocks at the plate with two hits, while Madden and Belk each tallied an RBI. Jim Jarvis paced Alabama with two hits as well, while Tamez recorded the only RBI.

USC is now 21-20 overall and 8-12 in conference play, while the Crimson Tide are 25-19 overall and 9-11 in the SEC. The Cocks will go for the sweep on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for noon.