South Carolina at North Carolina game recap: Gamecocks rout Tar Heels 15-2

The Gamecocks bounced back after a disappointing series this weekend with a midweek 10-2 win over North Carolina in Charlotte on Wednesday night.

South Carolina got the scoring started early, going up 1-0 in the first inning after Brandt Belk led off with a double and later scored when Andrew Eyster hit into a double play. The Cocks tacked on two more runs in the next inning. Josiah Sightler walked to start things off, Colin Burgess got hit by a pitch with one out, and Belk singled with two outs to bring both runners in and make it 3-0.

USC doubled the run total in the third inning, breaking things open. Braylen Wimmer knocked a base hit to get things started, Eyster got hit by a pitch, and Jack Mahoney went yard with two outs to make the score 6-0. The Gamecocks kept things rolling in the fifth, adding two more runs. Kevin Madden reached on a fielder’s choice and Sightler got hit by a pitch with one out, then Madden came home on a passed ball with two outs to bump the score to 7-0. Burgess followed with a base hit that brought Sightler in and made the score 8-0.

The Tar Heels ended the shutout in the sixth, making it an 8-1 game courtesy of a Johnny Castagnozzi solo shot. UNC’s only other run of the game came in the seventh, when Danny Serretti bumped the score to 8-2 with a single.

Carolina got those runs and more back in the ninth, scoring seven times. Elijah Lambros walked with one out and scored on a double by Braylen Wimmer to make it 9-2, Eyster singled to get Wimmer home and put the Gamecocks up 10-2, Madden knocked a base hit, Hogan contributed a single that scored pinch runner Thad Ector to make the score 11-2, a base hit from Jalen Vasquez brought Madden in to put USC on top 12-2, Burgess walked, Evan Stone came through with a single to bring Hogan home, and Lambros brought in the final two runs of the game with a base hit.

Cocks starter Eli Jones worked two innings, allowed two hits and no runs, and also didn’t walk any batters or strike any out. Aidan Hunter, Michael Esposito, Parker Coyne, Cade Austin, and John Gilreath combined to go the rest of the way for South Carolina. Hunter got the win and is now 5-2. Heels starter Gage Gillian pitched one inning and gave up two hits and two runs. He walked two batters, didn’t strike any out, and took the loss, making him 1-2. Wimmer led the Gamecocks at the plate with three hits, while Mahoney tallied three RBI. Castagnozzi and Serretti each had two hits and one RBI to pace North Carolina.

USC is now 14-14 overall, while the Tar Heels are 20-9. The Cocks will be back in action on Friday, when they open up a series against Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.