Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 30 games, has a batting average of .198, with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 8 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 12 appearances, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 2.25

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 28 games, has a batting average of .153, with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 6 starts, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 2.90

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 31 games, has a batting average of .187 with 20 hits, 6 home runs, and 13 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 24 games, has a batting average of .247 with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 14 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 23 games, has a batting average of .296 with 24 hits, 3 home run, and 19 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)

In 12 games, has a batting average of .348, with 16 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week, currently on the injured list

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .224, with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 23 games, has a batting average of .143 with 9 hits, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .198 with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 10 appearances, has pitched 10.1 innings with an ERA of 5.23

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .295, with 23 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 1 start and 3 appearances total, has pitched 9.1 innings with an ERA of 6.75

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 6 games, has a batting average of .455, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI

Batting average same as last week, recently activated from injured list

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 27 games, has a batting average of .237 with 23 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 3.24

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 29 innings with an ERA of 3.50

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)

In 8 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 8.10

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 8 appearances, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 1.80

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 5 appearances, has pitched 26 innings with an ERA of 3.81

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 4.63

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 5 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 7.20

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Clarke Schmidt - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple A, New York Yankees)

In 1 appearance, has pitched 2.1 innings with an ERA of 3.86

ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently optioned to team

TJ Shook - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 3 starts and 6 appearances overall, has pitched 29.2 innings with an ERA of 0.91

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 4 appearances, has pitched 6.2 innings with an ERA of 9.45

ERA ⬆️ since last week