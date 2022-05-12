Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.
First, the guys playing for MLB teams:
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox
In 30 games, has a batting average of .198, with 18 hits, 0 home runs, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates
In 12 appearances, has pitched 20 innings with an ERA of 2.25
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals
In 28 games, has a batting average of .153, with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees
In 6 starts, has pitched 31 innings with an ERA of 2.90
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Max Schrock - Cincinnati Reds
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks
In 31 games, has a batting average of .187 with 20 hits, 6 home runs, and 13 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:
Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)
In 24 games, has a batting average of .247 with 21 hits, 2 home runs, and 14 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)
In 23 games, has a batting average of .296 with 24 hits, 3 home run, and 19 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Jonah Bride - Midland RockHounds (Double A, Oakland Athletics)
In 12 games, has a batting average of .348, with 16 hits, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week, currently on the injured list
Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 16 games, has a batting average of .224, with 11 hits, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI
Batting average ⬆️ since last week
Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 23 games, has a batting average of .143 with 9 hits, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Carlos Cortes - Syracuse Mets (Triple A, New York Mets)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .198 with 17 hits, 1 home run, and 8 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 10 appearances, has pitched 10.1 innings with an ERA of 5.23
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)
In 22 games, has a batting average of .295, with 23 hits, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 1 start and 3 appearances total, has pitched 9.1 innings with an ERA of 6.75
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 6 games, has a batting average of .455, with 10 hits, 1 home run, and 4 RBI
Batting average same as last week, recently activated from injured list
TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)
In 27 games, has a batting average of .237 with 23 hits, 6 home runs, and 22 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week
Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29
ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list
Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)
In 5 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 25 innings with an ERA of 3.24
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 29 innings with an ERA of 3.50
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Graham Lawson - Tennessee Smokies (Double A, Chicago Cubs)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 10 innings with an ERA of 8.10
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Daniel Lloyd - Delmarva Shorebirds (Low A, Baltimore Orioles)
In 8 appearances, has pitched 15 innings with an ERA of 1.80
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)
In 5 appearances, has pitched 26 innings with an ERA of 3.81
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)
In 6 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 4.63
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)
In 5 starts and 6 appearances total, has pitched 30 innings with an ERA of 7.20
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)
No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list
Clarke Schmidt - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple A, New York Yankees)
In 1 appearance, has pitched 2.1 innings with an ERA of 3.86
ERA ⬆️ since last week, recently optioned to team
TJ Shook - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milkwaukee Brewers)
In 3 starts and 6 appearances overall, has pitched 29.2 innings with an ERA of 0.91
ERA ⬇️ since last week
Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)
In 20 games, has a batting average of .173, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI
Batting average ⬇️ since last week, currently on the injured list
Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)
In 4 appearances, has pitched 6.2 innings with an ERA of 9.45
ERA ⬆️ since last week
Loading comments...