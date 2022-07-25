Gamecocks in MLB/MiLB Weekly Update

It’s time for our weekly look at how some former South Carolina baseball players are doing in the pros.

First, the guys playing for MLB teams:

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Boston Red Sox

In 85 games, has a batting average of .209, with 53 hits, 3 home runs, and 28 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates

In 1 start and 39 appearances total, has pitched 52.2 innings with an ERA of 3.25

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Whit Merrifield - Kansas City Royals

In 87 games, has a batting average of .245, with 86 hits, 5 home runs, and 38 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Jordan Montgomery - New York Yankees

In 19 starts, has pitched 108.1 innings with an ERA of 3.24

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians

No stats yet this season, currently on a rehab assignment

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees

In 1 start and 15 appearances total, has pitched 27 innings with an ERA of 2.67

Recently called up to team

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks

In 93 games, has a batting average of .206 with 67 hits, 22 home runs, and 47 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

And here’s how the guys playing minor league ball are doing:

Brady Allen - Jupiter Hammerheads (Low A, Miami Marlins)

In 80 games, has a batting average of .240 with 70 hits, 8 home runs, and 43 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Luke Berryhill - Corpus Christi Hooks (Double A, Houston Astros)

In 76 games, has a batting average of .251 with 71 hits, 9 home runs, and 50 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on the injured list

Jonah Bride - Stockton Ports (Low A, Oakland Athletics)

In 39 games, has a batting average of .348, with 49 hits, 6 home runs, and 32 RBI

Recently assigned to team

Noah Campbell - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 56 games, has a batting average of .265, with 49 hits, 2 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average same as last week

Wes Clarke - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 68 games, has a batting average of .210 with 47 hits, 8 home runs, and 44 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Carlos Cortes - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double A, New York Mets)

In 82 games, has a batting average of .223 with 63 hits, 7 home runs, and 36 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Eddy Demurias - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 35 appearances, has pitched 37.1 innings with an ERA of 4.34

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Alex Destino - Birmingham Barons (Double A, Chicago White Sox)

In 55 games, has a batting average of .245, with 45 hits, 5 home runs, and 26 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Thomas Farr - Dayton Dragons (High A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 13 starts and 15 appearances total, has pitched 59.2 innings with an ERA of 5.88

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Grayson Greiner - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 37 games, has a batting average of .234 with 29 hits, 6 home runs, and 18 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

Adam Hill - Arkansas Travelers (Double A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on a rehab assignment

TJ Hopkins - Chattanooga Lookouts (Double A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 80 games, has a batting average of .237 with 69 hits, 14 home runs, and 51 RBI

Batting average ⬆️ since last week

Tyler Johnson - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 6 appearances, has pitched 5.2 innings with an ERA of 14.29

ERA same as last week, currently on the injured list

Brannon Jordan - Carolina Mudcats (Low A, Milwaukee Brewers)

In 5 starts and 17 appearances total, has pitched 48.2 innings with an ERA of 4.07

ERA same as last week

Brett Kerry - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double A, Los Angeles Angels)

In 15 starts and 16 appearances total, has pitched 75 innings with an ERA of 4.56

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Daniel Lloyd - Aberdeen IronBirds (High A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 21 appearances, has pitched 45 innings with an ERA of 3.40

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Kyle Martin - El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple A, San Diego Padres)

In 28 games, has a batting average of .211 with 20 hits, 8 home runs, and 22 RBI

ERA ⬇️ since last week

Cody Mincey - Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double A, Miami Marlins)

In 13 starts and 14 appearances total, has pitched 72.1 innings with an ERA of 4.48

ERA same as last week

Carmen Mlodzinski - Altoona Curve (Double A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

In 16 starts and 17 appearances total, has pitched 64.2 innings with an ERA of 4.45

ERA same as last week

Reid Morgan - Everett AquaSox (High A, Seattle Mariners)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

John Parke - Charlotte Knights (Triple A, Chicago White Sox)

In 16 starts and 18 appearances total, has pitched 92.2 innings with an ERA of 7.09

ERA ⬆️ since last week

Andrew Peters - Inland Empire 66ers (Low A, Los Angeles Angels)

No stats yet this season, currently on the injured list

Max Schrock - Louisville Bats (Triple A, Cincinnati Reds)

In 16 games, has a batting average of .293, with 17 hits, 2 home runs, and 7 RBI

Batting average ⬇️ since last week

TJ Shook - Biloxi Shuckers (Double A, Milkwaukee Brewers)

In 14 starts and 18 appearances overall, has pitched 82.1 innings with an ERA of 3.94

ERA same as last week

Madison Stokes - Reading Fightin Phils (Double A, Philadelphia Phillies)

In 22 games, has a batting average of .163, with 13 hits, 2 home runs, and 6 RBI

Batting average same as last week, currently on a rehab assignment

Matt Vogel - Norfolk Tides (Triple A, Baltimore Orioles)

In 20 appearances, has pitched 22.1 innings with an ERA of 4.84

ERA same as last week

Taylor Widener - Reno Aces (Triple A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

In 17 appearances, has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 6.17

ERA ⬇️ since last week