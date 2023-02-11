Gamecocks end eight-game losing streak against Ole Miss

South Carolina finally picks up a win after an eight game losing streak. The Gamecocks walked into Oxford and took down the Ole Miss Rebels 64-61. This was the first win for the Gamecocks in over 30 days, and it feels tremendous.

It feels as if a huge weight has been lifted off of everyone’s shoulder with this win, as it doesn’t take much for South Carolina Basketball fans to get excited. However, I have a different feeling about this win, considering the last stretch of games that the Gamecocks have played as well as not exactly needing GG Jackson to pull off this victory.

Speaking of GG Jackson, he came off the bench once again and played little to no role in this victory. Jackson only took five shots in about 10 minutes of play, connecting on two of them and putting up a total of five points. And to top that all off, Jackson had four turnovers and only 1 rebound.

Hayden Brown once again had an impressive showing, putting up a game high of 18 points and connecting on two three-pointers. Brown has also continued to show off his impressive defense, swiping a team high of two steals. Speaking of improved defense, Josh Gray continued to show how truly valuable he is in the pain. To go along with Gray’s defense, he was also a beast on the boards, grabbing a game high of 13 rebounds.

This game may have been the breakout game for Jacobi Wright, who put up a star studded performance against the Rebels. The former four-star recruit shot 6-9 from the field, putting up a total of 17 points. Wright also went three of five fro. downtown, including the game-winning three that put the Gamecocks up with about 45 seconds to go in the game. Wright has been mostly underwhelming since joining the Gamecocks, but could this be the start of a turnaround?

Tye Fagan led the Rebels with a season high of 17 points off the bench. This is more than likely the main reason South Carolina was able to take home the victory, as they were able to hold the Rebels’ best players to uncharacteristic nights. The Gamecocks held Matthew Murrell to only 8 points on 2-9 shooting, who is the leading scorer for the Rebels. The Gamecocks were also able to hold Jaemyn Brakefield to only 7 points on 307 shooting.

Overall, this was a great win and gives me slightly more hope for the season going forward. These last few games have showed us a Gamecock team we haven’t seen all season, and the improved defensive effort as well as improved overall comradery may be beginning to raise a few eyebrows.

South Carolina will travel back home to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on the 14th.