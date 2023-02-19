No. 23 South Carolina vs. UMass Lowell game 3 recap: Gamecocks beat River Hawks 12-1, sweep series

No. 23 South Carolina wrapped up the first series of the season with a victory, beating UMass Lowell 12-1 to secure a sweep.

Both teams were scoreless through the first four innings, but the Gamecocks finally got on the board in the fifth. With two outs, Carson Hornung walked, then scored on a double by Braylen Wimmer to make it 1-0. Caleb Denny followed with a walk, and Cole Messina went yard to put USC up 4-0. Talmadge LeCroy then singled, and Gavin Casas homered to bump the score to 6-0.

The Cocks tacked on three more runs in the next inning. Evan Stone got hit by a pitch to start things off, Carson Hornung walked, and Dylan Brewer came in to run for him. Stone and Brewer advanced on a groundout by Wimmer, then Stone scored when Denny knocked a base hit and Brewer stole home to make it an 8-0 game. Denny later came in on a fly out by Messina to put the home team up 9-0.

Carolina got into the double digits in the seventh inning, when both Casas and Ethan Petry hit solo shots to make it 11-0. The Gamecocks’ final run of the game came in the eighth on a homer from Kevin Madden. The River Hawks’ only run was scored in the ninth courtesy of a Ryan Proto double.

USC starter Jack Mahoney, making his first appearance in almost two years, worked 5.2 innings and allowed five hits and no runs. He didn’t walk any batters, struck out nine, and earned the win, making him 1-0. Cade Austin, Nick Proctor, and Dylan Eskew combined to go the rest of the way for the Cocks. ULM starter Matt Draper pitched 4.2 innings and gave up five hits and five runs. He walked three batters, struck four out, and took the loss, making him 0-1.

Denny, Messina, and Casas each tallied two hits, while Messina also had four RBI. Brandon Fish led the River Hawks with two hits, while Proto recorded the only RBI.

South Carolina improves to 3-0 on the season, while ULM is 0-3. The Gamecocks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Winthrop. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Founders Park.