No. 23 South Carolina vs. Penn game 2 recap: Gamecocks top Quakers 1-0

No. 23 South Carolina wrapped up another series victory on Saturday, beating Penn 1-0 in the lowest-scoring game of the season by far.

The only scoring in the game happened in the second inning, when Ethan Petry hit a solo shot with one out. Both teams did have several other scoring chances throughout the game, but neither was able to cash in.

Gamecocks starter Noah Hall had an outstanding outing, working eight innings and allowing just three hits and no runs. He also didn’t walk any batters and struck out 12. Hall got the win and is now 2-0. Matthew Becker pitched the ninth inning and picked up the save, his first of the season. Quakers starter Cole Zaffiro went 4.2 innings and gave up two hits and the one run. He took the loss and is now 0-1.

Petry, Jonathan French, and Braylen Wimmer each tallied a hit for USC, while Petry had the only RBI. Three Penn players also each recorded one hit.

The Cocks improve to 7-0 on the season, while the Quakers are now 0-2. Carolina will go for the sweep on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Founders Park. Jack Mahoney is set to start on the mound for the home team.