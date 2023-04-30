No. 3 South Carolina vs. Auburn game 3 recap: Gamecocks beat Tigers 8-7, avoid sweep

No. 3 South Carolina rallied latefor an 8-7 win over Auburn in the series finale, avoiding a sweep on Sunday.

The Tigers got out to an early lead, going up 4-0 in the first inning on a fielder’s choice and a pair of homers by Bryson Ware and Cooper McMurray. The Gamecocks got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Dylan Brewer started things off with a walk and later scored on a passed ball, making it 4-1, and Cole Messina singled with two outs, then came home on a base hit by Caleb Denny to make the score 4-2.

Auburn added a run in the next inning, pushing their lead to 5-2 courtesy of a solo shot by Nate LaRue. USC pulled within one run in the fourth. Carson Hornung and Will Tippett each walked with one out, Brewer singled to load the bases, and Michael Braswell came through with a single that brought in two runs, making it a 5-4 game. They tied the game in the next inning, when Casas walked to lead off and later came home on a Hornung sac fly, making 5-5.

The Tigers regained the lead right after though, going up 6-5 when Ware went yard again. The Cocks finally broke through in the seventh, taking the lead for the first time in the series and for the rest of the game. Denny and Jonathan French both singled to start things off, then Tippett hit the first home run of his career, putting Carolina on top 8-6. Auburn’s final run of the game came in the ninth on a solo shot by Bobby Peirce.

Gamecocks starter Matthew Becker worked five innings and allowed five hits and five runs. He also walked one batter and struck out eight. Eli Jones, Chris Veach, and Nick Proctor also pitched in this game, and Veach got the win, making him 2-0, while Proctor earned the save, his first. Tigers starter Will Cannon went 2.2 innings and gave up three hits and two runs. He also issued three walks and struck four batters out. Auburn used seven other pitchers in this game, and reliever Trevor Horne took the loss, making him 0-1.

Denny led USC at the plate with four hits, while Tippett recorded three RBI. Ware paced the Tigers with three hits and three RBI.

The Cocks are now 35-8 overall and 14-6 in the SEC, while Auburn is 25-18-1 on the season and 9-12 in conference play. South Carolina will be back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to play Winthrop. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.